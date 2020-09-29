Global  
 

Vikings Ramp Up COVID Precautions After Titans Outbreak

Vikings Ramp Up COVID Precautions After Titans Outbreak

Norman Seawright III shows us how the Minnesota Vikings are handling an unusual week (1:28).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 30, 2020


