Vikings Ramp Up COVID Precautions After Titans Outbreak
Norman Seawright III shows us how the Minnesota Vikings are handling an unusual week (1:28).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 30, 2020
Titans Close Facilities After Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19On Tuesday, the NFL announced that three Tennessee Titans players and five team personnel members have tested positive for the virus.
High School Football Teams Watch NFL Outbreak CloselyThe NFL COVID outbreak comes as local high school teams prepare for a fall season once expected to be played in the spring, reports Jeff Wagner (2:06).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 29, 2020
NFL experiences its first COVID-19 outbreakAbout a month into the season the NFL now has its first COVID-19 outbreak. The Tennessee Titans are suspending in-person activities through Friday after the league says at least three players and..