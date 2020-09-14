This Florida condo is a beer lover's dream Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published 6 minutes ago This Florida condo is a beer lover's dream This Florida condo is a beer lover's dream.A two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in Lake Worth, Florida, is on sale for just $100,000 — but it requires a very, very specific buyer.the walls of the “social media-worthy” condo are covered almost entirely in empty cans of Budweiser.Every single room, save for one ordinary bathroom, is decorated floor-to-ceiling with cans of Budweiser.whoever the listing agent is for the condo did their best to make them sound appealing rather than alarmingly confusing.“Budweiser’s biggest fan meticulously adorned the walls and ceilings with Budweiser beer cans to display and showcase their intense love for one of America’s favorite domestic brews!”.“Whether you keep the current décor for your Youtube beer show or decide to renovate the home, this property offers tons of entertainment potential!”.Despite the agent’s best efforts, though, most people on social media still seem to find the boozy condo rather … odd.“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” one person joked about the unusual decor 0

