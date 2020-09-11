Dad sparks family drama with reaction to son’s ‘insulting’ behavior: ‘It came outta nowher

A father is caught between his current wife, ex-wife and son.He went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to get a verdict on the matter.When his son, who is from a previous marriage, came over for his weekly stay, the father was mortified when the teenager called his wife “lazy”.The man had never heard the 14-year-old speak this way before.He told his son to apologize to his stepmother and insisted she was not lazy.“Later on, I got a call from his mom screeching down the phone at me saying that I chose my wife over my son and that I’m an idiot for penalizing him for pointing out a fact,” the dad wrote.Most Reddit users were on the father’s side in this one.“It’s about time he learned not to make passive-aggressive and insulting comments to people.

He is almost an adult and he knows (or should know) better,” one user wrote