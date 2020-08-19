Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s Clouds

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s Clouds

Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s Clouds

Astronomers from MIT and other universities have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of neighboring Venus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Venus: Astronomers find signs of life in 'ground-breaking' discovery

Scientists have revealed that the discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly...
Hereford Times - Published


Tweets about this

AaronCu81

Aaron Cunningham RT @spacegovuk: The unexpected discovery of phosphene molecules in the highly acidic clouds of Venus hints at signs of life. UK astronomer… 29 minutes ago

gasfuel

automotive Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s Clouds https://t.co/SbC4GK9iqO 2 hours ago

OurFutureBot

OurFuture - BOT RT @clagsborough: Perhaps the Venusians will invade our planet and save us from ourselves. I don't see humanity managing it without some ki… 4 hours ago

clagsborough

Fortitude J B Huddlebeck 📚 Perhaps the Venusians will invade our planet and save us from ourselves. I don't see humanity managing it without s… https://t.co/Ml4tVEdcef 4 hours ago

SteveAvaya

Steve Forcum RT @masslivenews: Scientists from MIT help international group of astronomers discover phosphine, a possible sign of life on Venus https://… 4 hours ago

masslivenews

masslivenews Scientists from MIT help international group of astronomers discover phosphine, a possible sign of life on Venus https://t.co/NBorGSVsWA 4 hours ago

lgarf3

Lew RT @wbz: Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s Clouds https://t.co/8LUJYAMIe6 5 hours ago

GODZILLASLAYS65

Cheryl Amber Dotson Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s Clouds – CBS Boston https://t.co/2bUlRLK59J 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's clouds [Video]

Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's clouds

Astronomers spot the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, in Venus' clouds.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:54Published
Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’ [Video]

Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’

The discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicatesigns of life on the planet, scientists have said. The gas has been detectedin the atmosphere of Venus, suggesting the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Sulfur-Rich Clouds of Venus May be Thriving with Microbial Life [Video]

Sulfur-Rich Clouds of Venus May be Thriving with Microbial Life

MIT researchers suggest microbial life has persisted for millions of years inside the hellish world's cloudy tops

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:19Published