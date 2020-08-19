Life On Venus? MIT Astronomers Help Make Surprising Discovery In Planet’s Clouds
Astronomers from MIT and other universities have found a potential sign of life high in the atmosphere of neighboring Venus.
Life on Venus? Astronomers spot phosphine, a hint of life in planet's cloudsAstronomers spot the chemical signature of phosphine, a noxious gas that on Earth is only associated with life, in Venus' clouds.
Detection of phosphine in Venus’s clouds ‘indicates potential for life’The discovery of phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus could possibly indicatesigns of life on the planet, scientists have said. The gas has been detectedin the atmosphere of Venus, suggesting the..
Sulfur-Rich Clouds of Venus May be Thriving with Microbial LifeMIT researchers suggest microbial life has persisted for millions of years inside the hellish world's cloudy tops