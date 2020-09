The latest hiring surge comes in addition to the 175,000 jobs Amazon said it would add in March and...



Related videos from verified sources Amazon Offering $1,000 Sign-On Bonuses For New Hires At Some Massachusetts Warehouses



Amazon will hire another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders. And some Amazon locations in Massachusetts are offering a big incentive up front to new workers. Katie Johnston.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:27 Published 4 hours ago Amazon hiring 527 jobs in Nashville, more than 1K across Tennessee



Amazon says it’s looking to fill hundreds of jobs in Nashville and more than 1,000 across Tennessee. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:45 Published 4 days ago Amazon Looking To Fill 33,000 Jobs



The e-commerce giant is looking for people to fill management and tech jobs during an online, virtual career day event. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:17 Published 4 days ago