Tributes to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

Tributes and commemorations will take place across the UK on Tuesday to markthe 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, despite limitations caused bythe coronavirus crisis.

Special exhibitions from the Imperial War Museum, aradar-based light show and the addition of several “unusual” new sites to theNational Heritage List will celebrate the contributions of those involved.

TheBattle of Britain was a major air campaign fought in the skies over the UK in1940 and was the first battle in history fought entirely in the air.