Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a reading at a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain.
The service, held at Westminster Abbey, was the venue's first major event since lockdown.
Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown.
A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane and three Spitfires flying over central London.
Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the Boris Johnson to apologise for the Covid-19 "testing mess", adding he was "frustrated" at the government's approach to the track and trace system.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at a Service of Thanksgiving for the victory gained in the Battle of Britain at Westminster Abbey.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.
Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules.
Labour leader Keir Starmer visits Walsall Football Club to learn about its community work during the pandemic, and discuss its efforts to reopen sports stadium in a Covid-secure way.
A Spitfire has taken to the skies bearing a special message thanking the NHS for its efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Emblazoned with the words THANK U NHS, the aircraft took off from Cumbernauld Airport in North Lanarkshire on Thursday morning to fly over hospitals around Scotland.
Tributes and commemorations will take place across the UK on Tuesday to markthe 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, despite limitations caused bythe coronavirus crisis. Special exhibitions from the Imperial War Museum, aradar-based light show and the addition of several “unusual” new sites to theNational Heritage List will celebrate the contributions of those involved. TheBattle of Britain was a major air campaign fought in the skies over the UK in1940 and was the first battle in history fought entirely in the air.
Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner says Labour will be campaigning on "jobs, jobs, jobs", as she gives a speech on what would have been the first day of the Labour Party conference - cancelled due to coronavirus.
The last surviving example of a Blackburn Beverley transport plane is to go to auction this weekend along with the contents of the former Fort Paull museum. In total, 49 of the aircraft were produced, with the last one being manufactured in 1958, and final retirement from RAF service was in 1967.
Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted flag-march within DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Stations limits in Bengaluru. Section 144 has been imposed in the area until 6 am on August 18. Several accused who have been arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence were taken to DJ Halli Police Station for interrogation. Mob violence in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, claimed at least three lives. The police have arrested over 200 people so far in connection with the violence.