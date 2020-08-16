Global  
 

Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey.

This year’s service, which is the venue’s first since lockdown, sawattendance significantly reduced and social distancing measures in place for79 invited guests.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the guests at theservice, as well Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Marshal of the Royal AirForce Lord Stirrup, representing the Prince of Wales.


Battle of Britain: Flypast and Westminster Abbey service mark 80th anniversary

 It followed a Westminster Abbey service which was "reduced in stature but not in spirit", organisers say.
BBC News

