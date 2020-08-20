Global  
 

Macy's Responds To Pandemic, Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Macy's Responds To Pandemic, Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Responds To Pandemic, Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade

First the village Halloween Parade was canceled, and now big changes are coming for Thanksgiving.

CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.


Macy’s Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade: For First Time Ever, It Will Be TV-Only

The traditional giant balloon inflation public event the night before Thanksgiving is also canceled...
CBS 2 - Published

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Will Go Virtual in 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

It looks like the holidays in 2020 might look a little different from previous years. The annual...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com



