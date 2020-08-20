Macy's Responds To Pandemic, Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy’s Announces Changes For Thanksgiving Day Parade: For First Time Ever, It Will Be TV-Only



Yet another iconic New York City tradition is being scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:30 Published 6 hours ago

Macy's Announces Thanksgiving Parade Will Be TV-Only



For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a television-only event. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:32 Published 11 hours ago