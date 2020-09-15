The Great North Season 1 - Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte

The Great North Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Great North takes place in Alaska, where a single dad, Beef Tobin, juggles his life keeping his kids close together, including being involved in his daughter's artistic dreams, in the local mall.

Cast Main Nick Offerman as Beef Tobin Jenny Slate as Judy Tobin, Beef's only daughter Will Forte as Wolf Tobin, Beef's oldest son Dulcé Sloan as Honeybee, Wolf's fiancée Aparna Nancherla as Moon, Beef's youngest son Paul Rust as Ham, Beef's middle son Recurring Megan Mullally as Alyson, Judy's boss Alanis Morissette as herself, Judy's imaginary friend The Great North is an upcoming American animated sitcom created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

In June 2020, the series was renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere.