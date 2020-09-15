BLM clash with pro-Trump resident in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with a pro-Trump resident in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Monday night (September 14) following the police shooting of a person of color.

Footage shows the man, who described himself as a patriot, carrying the American flag while arguing with angry BLM protesters.

He appeared to have gatecrashed their demonstration while proclaiming in the video that "all lives matter." The BLM movement erupted in Lancaster following the death of Ricardo Munoz, 27, who ran at an officer while holding a kitchen knife above his head on Sunday, September 13.