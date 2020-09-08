New Xbox information & release date, AMD's new graphics cards, Epic vs Apple update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 11 Sep 2020
New Xbox information & release date, AMD's new graphics cards, Epic vs Apple update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 11 Sep 2020
This week, we talk about: - the prices, specs and release date for the Xbox Series S and Series X - AMD announcing an announcement for their latest graphics cards - Crysis Remastered looking to tax our computers (again) - the updates surrounding the Apple vs Epic debacle