The A-Team Movie (2010) - Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley
The A-Team Movie Trailer (2010) - Plot synopsis: A group of Iraq War veterans look to clear their name with the U.S. Military, who suspect the four men of committing a crime for which they were framed.
Genre: Action, Adventure Director: Joe Carnahan Writers: Joe Carnahan, Brian Bloom, Skip Woods starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson and Yul Vazquez