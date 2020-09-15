The A-Team Movie (2010) - Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 minutes ago The A-Team Movie (2010) - Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley The A-Team Movie Trailer (2010) - Plot synopsis: A group of Iraq War veterans look to clear their name with the U.S. Military, who suspect the four men of committing a crime for which they were framed. Genre: Action, Adventure Director: Joe Carnahan Writers: Joe Carnahan, Brian Bloom, Skip Woods starring Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper, Quinton Jackson, Sharlto Copley, Jessica Biel, Patrick Wilson and Yul Vazquez 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

