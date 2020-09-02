Global  
 

Selena Gomez to be honored at Hispanic Heritage Awards

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s
Selena Gomez to be honored at Hispanic Heritage Awards

Selena Gomez to be honored at Hispanic Heritage Awards

The singer will receive the Arts Award at the 33rd annual event during Hispanic Heritage Month.


Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Demi Lovato hits back after fiance's 'fake' tweets about her and Selena Gomez go viral [Video]

Demi Lovato hits back after fiance's 'fake' tweets about her and Selena Gomez go viral

Demi Lovato was quick to hit back after unearthed tweets apparently sent from her fiance Max Ehrich's account called Selena Gomez "prettier" and a better singer.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Selena Gomez did her own make-up for Allure cover [Video]

Selena Gomez did her own make-up for Allure cover

Selena Gomez did her own make-up for her Allure magazine cover shoot.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Selena Gomez: 'I'm not the person who stripped off for last album' [Video]

Selena Gomez: 'I'm not the person who stripped off for last album'

Selena Gomez was taken out of her comfort zone and forced to be more sexual while creating her second album Revival in 2015.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

National Hispanic Heritage Month Observance of Hispanic Heritage of the United States

Selena Gomez, Bad Bunny, Jessica Alba Among Honorees at 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards

The former Disney darling is set to receive the Arts Award at the upcoming prize-giving event while...
AceShowbiz


