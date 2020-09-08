Global  
 

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG-Line Interior Design

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG-Line Interior Design

The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class AMG-Line Interior Design

The S-Class stands for the fascination of Mercedes-Benz: legendary and traditional engineering expertise defines the luxury segment in the automobile industry.

The new S-Class can be experienced with all the senses – seeing, feeling, hearing and smelling – while offering numerous innovations in the areas of driver assistance, protection and interaction.

Mercedes-Benz is shaping the next generation of individual mobility for our times with innovations that place the focus on people.

The new S-Class uses digitisation for a car that responds empathetically to the needs and wishes of its driver and passengers.


