Roglic still dominant as Tour de France enters final week

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Roglic still dominant as Tour de France enters final week

Pogacar wins stage 15 of Tour de France from Roglic as Bernal loses over seven minutes

 Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.
BBC News

Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour lead

 Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Slovenian Primoz..
WorldNews

Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 14 with surprise solo attack, Primoz Roglic maintains overall lead

 Team Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen takes a surprise win on stage 14 of the Tour de France with a late solo attack as Primoz Roglic maintains his lead in the..
BBC News

Martinez claims maiden Tour de France stage win as Roglic extends overall lead

 Daniel Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his advantage in the yellow jersey.
BBC News

