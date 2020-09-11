Global
Roglic still dominant as Tour de France enters final week
Roglic still dominant as Tour de France enters final week
Roglic still dominant as Tour de France enters final week
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Primož Roglič
Slovenian ski jumper and bicycle racer
Pogacar wins stage 15 of Tour de France from Roglic as Bernal loses over seven minutes
Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.
BBC News
2 days ago
Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour lead
Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Slovenian Primoz..
WorldNews
2 days ago
Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 14 with surprise solo attack, Primoz Roglic maintains overall lead
Team Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen takes a surprise win on stage 14 of the Tour de France with a late solo attack as Primoz Roglic maintains his lead in the..
BBC News
3 days ago
Martinez claims maiden Tour de France stage win as Roglic extends overall lead
Daniel Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic extends his advantage in the yellow jersey.
BBC News
4 days ago
Tour de France
Cycling competition
