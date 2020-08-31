Paul Rudd PSA Encourages Millennials To Wear Masks
Gov.
Andrew Cuomo wants more millennials to wear masks and he brought in a celebrity to help spread the message.
Tim Ryan Renaud RT @AustinKellerman: ‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd encourages millennials to wear masks, socially distance in NY state PSA https://t.c… 19 minutes ago
Austin Kellerman ‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd encourages millennials to wear masks, socially distance in NY state PSA… https://t.co/xBlEEMVFVl 24 minutes ago
Goss.ie WATCH: Paul Rudd encourages millennials to 'wear a mask' in hilarious PSA https://t.co/Z6J7g9TDHk https://t.co/P2tbsBnGTh 32 minutes ago
Kristina 🍃 RT @KTLA: Actor @_PaulRudd — known for appearing to never age — tells fellow youth to "shut up and wear your mask" to "yeet COVID-19" in PS… 4 hours ago
Stefanie RT @KTLAMorningNews: ‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd encourages millennials to wear masks, socially distance in NY state PSA https://t.c… 6 hours ago
KTLA 5 Morning News ‘Certified young person’ Paul Rudd encourages millennials to wear masks, socially distance in NY state PSA https://t.co/ijhxMOBebP 7 hours ago
Jonathan Majors will bring Kang the Conqueror to the MCUThe third 'Ant-Man' movie will see MCU villain Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors.
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly get equal billing for Ant-Man 3The stars are set to front the forthcoming movie as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne /Wasp, with director Peyton Reed - who helmed 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp returning for the new film.