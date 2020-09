Paul Rudd is urging millennials to wear a mask as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.

'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19. Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo

"Masks? They're totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it," he said.

