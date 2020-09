Finding Hope: Strength 2 Thrive Walkathon

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:34s - Published 3 days ago

KATAFIAS.SEPTEMBER ISNATIONAL SUICIDEPREVENTIONAWARENESS MONTH.THIS MORNING..

OURLYNSEY AMUNDSON...SHARES HOW ONEMAN IS GOING THEEXTRA MILE... FORTHE SECOND ANNUALSTRENGTH 2 THRIVESUICIDE PREVENTIONWALK-A-THON."DEFINITELY SUICIDEHAS AFFECTED ME,MY UNCLE KILLEDHIMSELF LAST YEAR,I'VE HAD OTHERFRIENDS AND EVENFAMILY THAT HAVEBEEN AFFECTED BYSUICIDE."HE SAYS AFTERSUICIDE AFFECTEDHIS LIFE...HE KNEWHE WANTED TO DOMORE TO PREVENTOTHERS."WE'RE NUMBER ONEIN PLACES TO LIVE,BUT WE'RE NUMBER5 IN THE MOSTSUICIDES.

THAT'S APROBLEM."FOR 12 HOURSSTRAIGHT TEAMSWILL TAKE TURNSWALKING AROUNDTHE TRACK AT FORGEINTERNATIONALSCHOOL INMIDDLETON."THIS IS MOREABOUT AREMEMBRANCE.

IT'SABOUT WALKINGTHROUGH THE NIGHTTO SHOW SOMESOLIDARITY WITHTHOSE WHO ARESTRUGGLING INTHEIR DARK HOURS."THEY WILL HAVEGUESTSPEAKERS...FOODTRUCKS ANDCANDLES FORPEOPLE TO LIGHT...BUT HE SAYS IT'SMOSTLY ABOUT THECONNECTIONSPEOPLE MAKE WITHOTHERS AS THEY'REWALKING."THERE'SVULNERABILITYHERE WHENSOMEONE SAYS I'VELOST SOMEONE, YOUKNOW I'VE ALSOSTRUGGLED ORWHATEVER THERE ISA SENSE OFVULNERABILITY, ANDWHEN THERE ISVULNERABILITYTHERE IS HUMILITYAND THAT HUMILITYCAN CREATECONNECTION.""THE WALK ITSELF ISSUPER HEALINGBECAUSE AS YOU'REWALKING YOU GETTO MEET OTHERPEOPLE AND HAVETHESE AMAZINGCONVERSATIONS, IHAD SOMEINCREDIBLECONVERSATIONSTHAT WERESTRANGERS TO MEWHEN I ARRIVED ATTHE WALK AND WELEFT REALLYUNDERSTANDINGEACH OTHER ANDBECOMING FRIENDS."ALL THE MONEYRAISED GOES TO THEIDAHO SUICIDEPREVENTIONHOTLINE."SUICIDE IS NOTGOING AWAY, COVIDEVENTUALLY WILLAND THE MORE WEISOLATE, THE MOREPEOPLE LOSE JOBS,THE MORE PEOPLESTRUGGLE THENWHAT IS GOING TOHAPPEN IS MOREPEOPLE BECOMEDESPERATE ANDHOPELESS AND ASTHEY BECOMEDESPERATE ANDHOPELESS SUICIDELOOKS LIKE APLAUSIBLE OPTION, IWANT TO MAKE SUREIF THAT EVER COMESOR THAT TIMECOMES THAT THEIDAHO SUICIDEHOTLINE HAS ASMANY RESOURCESAS THEY POSSIBLYCAN AT THEIRDISPOSAL TO HELPAS MANY PEOPLETHAT CHOOSE TOCALL.""WE CAN BESUPPORTIVE ANDUPLIFTING TO EACHOTHER AND WE CANSHOW OTHERPEOPLE WHO ARESTRUGGLING WITHSUICIDE THAT THEYMATTER AND THATWE CARE.

THAT'SWHY WE ARE DOINGTHIS BECAUSE WECARE ABOUT THEM."THEIR GOAL IS TORAISE TWO HUNDREDTHOUSAND DOLLARSFOR THE HOTLINE.LYNSEYAMUNDSON...IDAHONEWS 6THE WALK-A-THON ISTHIS SATURDAY.YOU CAN FIND MOREINFORMATION ATIDAHO NEWS 6 DOTCOMIF YOU OR SOMEONEYOU KNOW IS INCRISIS... HELP ISAVAILABLE.CALL THE NUMBER