Bindi Irwin has revealed her unborn baby is now "the size of a hummingbird".

Activist Bindi Irwin Announces Pregnancy



Bindi Irwin, the 22-year old environmental activist, has announced she is expecting her first child. Nearly five months after her wedding to Chandler Powell, Irwin shared the news of her pregnancy on Tuesday. She took to Instagram and posted: "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021." "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." Irwin is a passionate conservationist like her late father, the late Steve Irwin. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970



