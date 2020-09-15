Nixon Attacks JK Rowling
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Nixon Attacks JK Rowling
In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth.
Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words.
Cynthia Nixon told the Independent JK Rowling's transphobic comments were "really painful" for her 23-year-old transgender son, Samuel.
"It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with Harry Potter," Nixon said.
"We're a Harry Potter family.