SWFL seeing significant flooding from T.S. Sally Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:41s - Published 2 minutes ago SWFL seeing significant flooding from T.S. Sally As we continue tracking the latest with Hurricane Sally, we're also monitoring the flooding left behind for businesses and homeowners on Sanibel Island. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this