We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court

Rami Malek Takes 3-Week Vacation To Croatia



But Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars turned off-screen sweethearts, jetted off to Croatia for a three-week vacation, despite the UK's recommendation that residents avoid non-essential travel abroad due to COVID-19. The couple has been staying in London during the pandemic. It's one of the first times the couple has been photographed by paparazzi this summer—and the latest example of celebrities ignoring government guidelines to take personal trips.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published on January 1, 1970