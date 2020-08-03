We've mended our ways, Uber tells London court

The ride-hailing company said Tuesday 100 percent of its vehicles globally will be battery-powered in 20 years. It's committing $800 million to help drivers switch over their vehicles. Caroline Malone reports.
But Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars turned off-screen sweethearts, jetted off to Croatia for a three-week vacation, despite the UK's recommendation that residents avoid non-essential travel abroad due to COVID-19. The couple has been staying in London during the pandemic. It's one of the first times the couple has been photographed by paparazzi this summer—and the latest example of celebrities ignoring government guidelines to take personal trips.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks about the forthcoming Integrated Reviewof security, defence, development and foreign policy at a press briefing onHMS Tamar in London. Mr Wallace said the review will focus on delivering a"flexible" armed force for the modern age, which is more nimble and able toadapt to lighter tasks in conflict zones and beyond.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42Published