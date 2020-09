Pasadena teen designs t-shirts for charity

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:07s - Published 7 minutes ago

COUNTY IS RISING ABOVE THESECHALLENGING TIMES TO MAKE ADIFFERENCE.

IN TODAY'S "GOODTO KNOW" - WMAR-2 NEWS' LAURENCOOK HAS MORE ON TY'S T-SHIRTS.TY LINTON OF PASADENA BEGANDESIGNING TSHIRTS SHORTLYAFTER GRADUATING FROMCHESAPEAKE HIGH SCHOOL... HESTARTED 403 COLLECTIVE AND ISDONATING PROCEEDS TO DIFFERENTCHARITIES.

HIS FIRST SHIRT WASINSPIRED BY COVID-19 ANDRAISED SEVERAL HUNDRED DOLLARSFOR MEALS ON WHEELS.

HISSECOND DESIGN DREW IN A FEWHUNDRED MORE TO SAVE SHARKSFROM BEING OVERFISHED.

AND HISLATEST SHIRT WILL HELP OCEAREEF CONSERVATION.

4:28-4:43right now i'm only able to buy72 tshirts to get printed on.in the future id like to getup to the 200 mark...and causethe more i sell, the more ican donate.

TY'S TSHIRTS CANBE PURCHASED FOR $25 ON 403COLLECTIVE DOT COM OR THROUGHHIS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT - 403DOT COLLECTIVE.

WE'LL ALSOPOST THE LINKS ON OUR WEBSITEWMAR-2 NEWS.COM.WALMART'S NEW MEMBERS