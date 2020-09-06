MORNING REPORT

Global  
 

Apple holds an event today where its expected the company will unveil a new watch and ipad

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more.

Good morning.

Walmart's membership program, which costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, is set to offer unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items, from groceries to electronics and gas.

The items will be delivered to their doorsteps as soon as the same day; to qualify, orders must be at least $35.

The retailer is offering a free 15-day trial for the walmart plus membership.

******** also today, apple holds an event today where its expected the company will unveil a new watch and ipad.

However, new iphones are not expected to debut today.

Those will likely come in october.

****** the dow jumped more than 300 points.

The nasdaq rebounded nearly 2% from worst week since march.

******** the height of the boom is over for america's largest grocers.

Food and beverage sales at us retail stores grew 11.5 percent in august compared with last year, according to nielsen.

That compares with 31.2% year-over-year growth in march.

Sales growth of most grocery categories has slowed, with prepared meals, meat and cookies posting the biggest drops from earlier in the pandemic, according to the market research firm iri.

******* for the first time in 130 years, the salvation army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early in order to rescue christmas.

Fundraising is at risk this year due to covid-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

The organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under




