Sunak: ‘Endlessly extending furlough’ isn’t the right thing

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he won’t pretend it will be possible for people to return to the job they had as statistics show that around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March.

His comments come as the government’s furlough scheme ends next month he added that endlessly extending furlough, isn’t the right thing to do Report by Browna.

