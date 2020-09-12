Global  
 

Reporter Update: Can Steelers Fans Be Outside Of Heinz Field For The Home Opener

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:26s - Published
KDKA's John Shumway is looking at whether fans can be outside of Heinz Field for the Steelers home opener next weekend.


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: New Season, New Experiences For Steelers Fans [Video]

Reporter Update: New Season, New Experiences For Steelers Fans

KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more on Steelers fans watching the team's opener against the Giants.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:32Published
Reporter Update: Fans Weigh In As Steelers Kickoff Amid Pandemic [Video]

Reporter Update: Fans Weigh In As Steelers Kickoff Amid Pandemic

KDKA's Chris Hoffman is talking to Steelers fans as the team gets ready to kick off their season tonight.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:10Published
7 Pitt Players Held Out Of Season Opener [Video]

7 Pitt Players Held Out Of Season Opener

Pitt Football left 7 players at home on Saturday due to COVID-related protocols.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:17Published