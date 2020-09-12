Reporter Update: Can Steelers Fans Be Outside Of Heinz Field For The Home Opener
KDKA's John Shumway is looking at whether fans can be outside of Heinz Field for the Steelers home opener next weekend.
Reporter Update: New Season, New Experiences For Steelers FansKDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more on Steelers fans watching the team's opener against the Giants.
Reporter Update: Fans Weigh In As Steelers Kickoff Amid PandemicKDKA's Chris Hoffman is talking to Steelers fans as the team gets ready to kick off their season tonight.
7 Pitt Players Held Out Of Season OpenerPitt Football left 7 players at home on Saturday due to COVID-related protocols.