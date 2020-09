Pittsburgh Steelers player Alejandro Villanueva chose to cover up Antwon Rose's name on the back of his helmet, displaying the name of a military veteran instead; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.



Related videos from verified sources Steelers Alejandro Villanueva Wears Military Veteran's Name On Helmet, Covering Antwon Rose Jr.



During the Steelers' game against the Giants on Monday night, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva chose to cover up the name of Antwon Rose Jr. on the back of his helmet, displaying the name of a military.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:35 Published 18 minutes ago Pittsburgh Steelers To Wear Antwon Rose's Name On The Back Of Their Helmets



The Pittsburgh Steelers are wearing the name of Antwon Rose II on the back of their helmets this season. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Eagles RB Honors Antwon Rose Jr.



Pittsburgh native and Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is honoring Antwon Rose Jr. with a helmet decal. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published 3 days ago