Reggie Bush on Arians' warranted comments, Brady's a vet & should play like one | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Reggie Bush joins the show to discuss Bruce Arians' comments regarding Tom Brady after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss in week 1 to the New Orleans Saints.

Reggie feels Arians' comments were warranted as he treats all players equally.

Additionally, he believes Brady is a vet & therefore, should play like one.