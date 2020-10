Gettysburg 'ghosts' run across road in this bone-chilling video Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:46s - Published 3 weeks ago Gettysburg 'ghosts' run across road in this bone-chilling video Two "ghosts" at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, were spotted β€” 157 years after the infamous Civil War battle. See the spooky sight for yourself, filmed by New Jersey resident Greg Yuelling, as he drove through the historical battleground. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Man captures Gettysburg β€˜ghosts’ in spine-tingling video during tour of Civil War site A man says he captured video footage of β€œghosts” during a late-night tour of the infamous Civil...

FOXNews.com - Published 3 weeks ago







Tweets about this