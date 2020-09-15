Chilling Whistleblower Complaint Alleges ICE Detention Facility Carried Out Unnecessary Sterilizations

A licensed practical nurse who previously worked at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Georgia has turned whistleblower.

According to CNN, Dawn Wooten filed a complaint to the Department of Homeland Security inspector general on Monday.

Wooten's complaint detailed a high rate of hysterectomies and alleged medical neglect.

She stated that while some of the detained women may have required a hysterectomy, 'everybody's uterus cannot be that bad.'

Wooten says she spoke with women who didn't fully understand why they had the medical procedure.

The complaint also alleges the facility didn't take necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19, which ultimately motivated Wooten to come forward.