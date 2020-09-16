Community helps support displaced and injured pets during wildfires

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 4 minutes ago

Annthat have been burned duringe recent fires.

Today newswatch 12s hailey gravitt got an inside look as the hospital.

Hailey says since the most recent wildfires its cats like arnos that are looking for aid, and the southern oregon veterinarian specialty center has just begun their work.

This emergency center is getting help from the community after having to evacuate twicenow its taking care of over 20 critically injured animals, treating everything from burnt paws to smoke inhilation.

This job is already an incredible situation where these animal lovers here are dealing with life or death situations under extreme emergency situations and they are just handling it.

Doctors say each animial at the hospital is getting 24 hour care.

The most common injuries they're seeing are burnt paws.

It has also seen an overwhelming amount of support from the community,