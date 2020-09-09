Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina
Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina hometown on the 3rd of September.
Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick BosemanOn Tuesday, Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram to speak publicly for the first time about the death of her friend and co-star, Chadwick Boseman.
'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick BosemanActress Lupita Nyong’o broke her silence this week with a lengthy, mournful statement about her “Black Panther” co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28 of colon cancer. Katie Johnston..
Lupita Nyong'o pays emotional tribute to late co-star Chadwick BosemanLupita Nyong'o feels "hopeless" following the death of Chadwick Boseman, as she says she is "struggling to think and speak" about her friend and co-star in past tense.