Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina hometown on the 3rd of September.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman American actor

ShowBiz Minute: Boseman, Paisley, Macy's Parade

 Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown; Brad Paisley and his wife fight hunger with 1 million meal pledge; Macy's Thanksgiving parade reimagined..
USATODAY.com

ShowBiz Minute: Bell, Spacey, Boseman

 Kool & the Gang co-founder Ronald 'Khalis' Bell dies at 68; Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation; Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in new LA..
USATODAY.com
Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Lupita Nyong’o posts powerful tribute to Chadwick Boseman

On Tuesday, Lupita Nyong’o took to Instagram to speak publicly for the first time about the death of her friend and co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

No slum dwellers along railway tracks in Delhi will be removed till decision is taken: Centre to SC

 A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a final decision would be taken in consultation with the Railways,..
IndiaTimes

Will approach SC again, urging people not to protest: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Maratha quota issue

 He further urged the public not to hold protests or any sort of demonstrations on the Maratha quota issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest Near His Hometown in South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman‘s final resting place has been revealed. The late actor was laid to rest near his...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

North & South Carolina leaders announce initiatives to bolster access to e-learning [Video]

North & South Carolina leaders announce initiatives to bolster access to e-learning

Some students don’t have the tools they need to access e-learning.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:07Published
'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman [Video]

'A Profound Effect On Me': Lupita Nyong'o Breaks Silence With Tribute To 'Black Panther' Co-Star Chadwick Boseman

Actress Lupita Nyong’o broke her silence this week with a lengthy, mournful statement about her “Black Panther” co-star, Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28 of colon cancer. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26Published
Lupita Nyong'o pays emotional tribute to late co-star Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Lupita Nyong'o pays emotional tribute to late co-star Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong'o feels "hopeless" following the death of Chadwick Boseman, as she says she is "struggling to think and speak" about her friend and co-star in past tense.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:42Published