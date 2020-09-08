Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have donated $130,000 to the charity CAMFED

Gabrielle Barrett RT @TCNewmanTV: Disappointed many journalists did not mention the grassroots effort behind the Sussex's donation, so this was my 1st story… 33 seconds ago

~MeanWhile~🌿🌿😩 🌊 @bookedbusy Yes, indeed...Well said. Besides, wasn't that photo taken before Prince Harry met Duchess Meghan? 3 minutes ago

Facts of Life stan RT @scobie: Great news from @Camfed. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have DOUBLED donations from Sussex supporters' grassroots #InspiredByM… 11 minutes ago

BANG Showbiz Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan donate to African charity CAMFED #PrinceHarry #DuchessMeghan #CAMFED https://t.co/NxGOCkyH5o 15 minutes ago

TCNewmanTV Disappointed many journalists did not mention the grassroots effort behind the Sussex's donation, so this was my 1s… https://t.co/KWvSEMKMIZ 16 minutes ago

lily social distacing RT @Sussex98: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex matched donations made by their fans for a Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) fundraiser.… 20 minutes ago

Pagan Trelawney GCVOIDGAF RT @ellievhall: Fans of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, aka the #SussexSquad raised $130k for CAMFED, a charity that supports the educatio… 26 minutes ago