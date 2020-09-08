Global  
 

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have donated $130,000 to the charity CAMFED

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a generous donation to the African girl's education charity CAMFED for their birthdays.


