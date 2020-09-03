Wolf Blitzer Grills Jared Kushner
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:55s - Published
on September 16, 2020
Wolf Blitzer Grills Jared Kushner
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer grilled Jared Kushner on the Trump administration’s COVID-19 failures.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
*Wolf Blitzer* confronted *Jared Kushner* Tuesday over a retweet from President *Donald Trump* that...
Mediaite - Published
on September 15, 2020
CNN's Wolf Blitzer calls out Jared Kushner for defending maskless White House events, Trump...
Mediaite - Published
on September 15, 2020
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Did Bill Barr Defend Voter Fraud Allegations? Bill Barr is the Attorney General of the United States. He recently gave an interview to CNN's Wolf Blitzer. During the interview Barr was asked about his resistance to mail-in-voting. Barr said that.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published on September 3, 2020