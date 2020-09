Billionaire Mike Bloomberg's $100 Million To Support Joe Biden In Florida May Shape Campaign Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Billionaire Mike Bloomberg's $100 Million To Support Joe Biden In Florida May Shape Campaign Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg's commitment of $100 million to help Joe Biden's campaign in Florida is a huge boon for Democrats and it could put President Trump on defense in a state that is critical to his reelection. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rosemary Knox 🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @marlahohner: Can Mike Bloomberg BUY Florida for Biden? Billionaire to $pend $100,000,000 in FL, to elect #ChinaJoeBiden 🇨🇳 Bloomberg h… 8 minutes ago Marla Hohner Can Mike Bloomberg BUY Florida for Biden? Billionaire to $pend $100,000,000 in FL, to elect #ChinaJoeBiden 🇨🇳 Bloo… https://t.co/jJGaChOeQI 17 minutes ago kewl.kewl.kewl RT @schwartzbCNBC: Something also to keep in mind with Adelson looking to come up big to help Trump with just under 50 days. GOP officials… 21 minutes ago J sick of it RT @MaxBoot: I'm sure the right will denounce the pernicious actions of this "globalist billionaire" just as they did when Mike Bloomberg a… 23 minutes ago Cathy C Billionaire Mike Bloomberg’s $100 Million To Support Joe Biden In Florida May Shape Campaign #SmartNews https://t.co/ITG5gPAouV 23 minutes ago costeñito RT @CBSMiami: Backing up his pledge to "spend whatever it takes" to defeat @realDonaldTrump, billionaire Mike Bloomberg's commitment of $10… 30 minutes ago NBCWashington When billionaire Mike Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign, he pledged to spend “whatever it takes” to help De… https://t.co/M7I6u61LdJ 36 minutes ago