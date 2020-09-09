Wednesday 9/16 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, FTK

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, John W.

Childs purchased 6,678 shares of BHVN, at a cost of $59.00 each, for a total investment of $393,984.

So far Childs is in the green, up about 7.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $63.54.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding is trading up about 0.2% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Childs made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.54M shares for a cost of $61.54 each.

And on Tuesday, Director David Nierenberg purchased $286,534 worth of Flotek Industries, purchasing 115,318 shares at a cost of $2.48 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Nierenberg bought FTK at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.94M at an average of $2.10 per share.

Flotek Industries is trading up about 8.3% on the day Wednesday.

So far Nierenberg is in the green, up about 12.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.79.