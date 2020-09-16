Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barbados moves to become a republic

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Barbados moves to become a republic

Barbados moves to become a republic

The Caribbean island currently has the Queen as head of state, but could soon move to an elected head of state.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Barbados plans to become a republic and drop Queen Elizabeth II as head of state

The Caribbean island's government says "the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind".
euronews - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsDeutsche Welle


Barbados revives plan to remove Queen as head of state and become a republic

Barbados revives plan to remove Queen as head of state and become a republic The Caribbean island’s leader says its people want a ‘Barbadian head of state’ and aim to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsDeutsche Welle


Which Caribbean nation will follow Barbados in planning to become a republic?

The Caribbean has seen a number of island nations talk about severing constitutional ties with the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state [Video]

Barbados to remove Queen as head of state

Barbados wants to remove Britain's Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic, the Caribbean nation's government has said on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published
Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State [Video]

Barbados is Planning to Remove the Queen as Head of State

Barbados has announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state and become a republic. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published