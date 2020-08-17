Evaluating your virtual risk when using the internet

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

There are many school districts now working remotely, and all that online work comes with the risk of cyberattacks.

Now that you and your children are likely spending more time on a computer, you might want to consider taking some precautions to prevent hackers from getting at your personal information.

Solutions architect nicholas polce has been working with school districts on best practices for their security, and recommends this advice for home users as well.

Polce consulting you'd want to make sure that there's some sort of antivirus on there.

There's a lot of good ones out there that are either small fee or even free.

Definitely have some sort of backup.

Backing up you're computers information will help you recover it should you get hacked.

One of the best ways to avoid getting hacked is to pay attention to the source of outside information.

Sot: nicholas polce, solutions architect m.a.

Polce consulting there's definitely red flags that you'd see in an email.

A lot of those they'll create a sense of urgency.

You know they're going to hit you in that gut reaction and try to make you react.

Your best reaction is to stop.

Consider the source before opening it, and if it's questionable don't open it.

Check with the source by phone to confirm the contents.

A little due diligence can go a long way&even with technology.

Sot: nicholas polce, solutions architect m.a.

Polce consulting the hot topic was a firewall, right.

Everybody's like oh i got a firewall i'm protected.

That's not really how the industry works anymore, and honestly yes firewalls are good, next gen firewalls are good they will help, but security's a layered approach.

Sot: kirk tupaj multifactor authentication is the number one security process recommended anytime it's available.

It's especially important for banking, emails, or anything that has your personal information linked to it.

Sot: nicholas polce, solutions architect m.a.

Polce consulting you log into your email, it sends you a code to something else, and you got to put in a code before you log in, so it's password as well as another form of identification.

That is going to be the best form that you can protect yourself with.

