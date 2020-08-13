Nantucket, Wrentham Among Communities At High Risk For Coronavirus
Nantucket, Plainville, Saugus, Tyngsboro and Wrentham have been added to the list of communities at high risk for coronavirus infection.
Framingham Residents Worry As COVID Cases Rise In The CityFramingham has now joined eight other communities in Massachusetts that are considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 infection. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
WBZ News Update For August 13Weekend Forecast; Retired BPD Union President Child Sex Assault Charges; 11 High Risk Communities; School Return Debate