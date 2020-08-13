Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nantucket, Wrentham Among Communities At High Risk For Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Nantucket, Wrentham Among Communities At High Risk For Coronavirus

Nantucket, Wrentham Among Communities At High Risk For Coronavirus

Nantucket, Plainville, Saugus, Tyngsboro and Wrentham have been added to the list of communities at high risk for coronavirus infection.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Framingham Residents Worry As COVID Cases Rise In The City [Video]

Framingham Residents Worry As COVID Cases Rise In The City

Framingham has now joined eight other communities in Massachusetts that are considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 infection. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:00Published
WBZ News Update For August 13 [Video]

WBZ News Update For August 13

Weekend Forecast; Retired BPD Union President Child Sex Assault Charges; 11 High Risk Communities; School Return Debate

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:15Published