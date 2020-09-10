Governor Reeves thankful Mississippi braved Sally
Governor Tate Reeves today thankful that Mississippi has braved Hurricane Sally, mentioning the storm was highly unpredictable.
Governor tate reeves today- thankful that mississippi has - braved hurricane sally, - mentioning the storm was highly- unpredictable.- just sunday afternoon, sally wa- predicted to hit port sulphur,- louisiana which would've put- mississippi to the east of the- storm.- south mississippi still saw - significant rainfall and- rising water in jackson county,- along with 10 thousand power- outages in the state.
- while the state of mississippi- was fairly lucky, governor- reeves said there are still - storms near gulf of mexico- that we need to keep an eye on.- emergency management director - greg michel was on- the coast as sally made its way- to the coastline and- praises officials for preparing- the way they did.
- - "the events that the emergency- management agency has taken ove- the last few days, i do not - consider that a waste - of time or effort at all.
These- were good events.
A number of - - - - things that we've fleshed out - and worked through are all good- all good results.
I will tell - you that we - will be doing this again.
As th- governor mentioned to you, ther- are seven - systems out there right now, on- of which is a system in the bay- of- - - - campechee, we could be doing- this again in a few days.
So, - just want to reiterate to - remain vigilant, do not take- these actions for granted.
This- storm, as the governor said - was projected to hit us on- sunday, had it done so, we- would've been looking at a far- different situation right now."- governor reeves said the state- of mississippi is - ready to assist alabama and - florida with any relief efforts-