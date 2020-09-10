Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor Reeves thankful Mississippi braved Sally

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Governor Reeves thankful Mississippi braved Sally

Governor Reeves thankful Mississippi braved Sally

Governor Tate Reeves today thankful that Mississippi has braved Hurricane Sally, mentioning the storm was highly unpredictable.

Governor tate reeves today- thankful that mississippi has - braved hurricane sally, - mentioning the storm was highly- unpredictable.- just sunday afternoon, sally wa- predicted to hit port sulphur,- louisiana which would've put- mississippi to the east of the- storm.- south mississippi still saw - significant rainfall and- rising water in jackson county,- along with 10 thousand power- outages in the state.

- while the state of mississippi- was fairly lucky, governor- reeves said there are still - storms near gulf of mexico- that we need to keep an eye on.- emergency management director - greg michel was on- the coast as sally made its way- to the coastline and- praises officials for preparing- the way they did.

- - "the events that the emergency- management agency has taken ove- the last few days, i do not - consider that a waste - of time or effort at all.

These- were good events.

A number of - - - - things that we've fleshed out - and worked through are all good- all good results.

I will tell - you that we - will be doing this again.

As th- governor mentioned to you, ther- are seven - systems out there right now, on- of which is a system in the bay- of- - - - campechee, we could be doing- this again in a few days.

So, - just want to reiterate to - remain vigilant, do not take- these actions for granted.

This- storm, as the governor said - was projected to hit us on- sunday, had it done so, we- would've been looking at a far- different situation right now."- governor reeves said the state- of mississippi is - ready to assist alabama and - florida with any relief efforts-




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi may 'bear the brunt of this storm,' governor says [Video]

Mississippi may 'bear the brunt of this storm,' governor says

Gov. Tate Reeves and emergency officials are urging Mississippi residents to prepare for Sally, which is threatening to produce a dangerous storm surge and flooding.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 13:28Published
Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally [Video]

Mississippi governor signs state of emergency ahead of Sally

Gov. Tate Reeves signs a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Sally threatens Mississippi.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:18Published
Don't expect COVID-19 executive orders to expire Monday, governor says [Video]

Don't expect COVID-19 executive orders to expire Monday, governor says

Gov. Tate Reeves says his executive orders requiring residents to wear masks and practice social distancing are working, so Mississippians should not expect them to expire Monday.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 04:50Published