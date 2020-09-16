Boeing Blasted By House Panel Over Fatal 737 Max Crashes



On Wednesday, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee released a 245-page report about the deadly Boeing MAX jet crashes. The two plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 weren’t a result of.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 8 hours ago Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failures



Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the "horrific culmination" of failures by the planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration, a U.S. House panel.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 9 hours ago