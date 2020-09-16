Boeing Blasted By House Panel Over Fatal 737 Max Crashes

New Report Gives 'Disturbing Revelations' About Boeing 737 Max CrashesOn Wednesday, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee released a 245-page report about the deadly Boeing MAX jet crashes. The two plane crashes in 2018 and 2019 weren’t a result of..
Lawmakers blame Boeing, FAA for 737 MAX failuresTwo Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed all 346 passengers and crew aboard were the "horrific culmination" of failures by the planemaker and the Federal Aviation Administration, a U.S. House panel..