Plan To Lease New MPD 3rd Precinct Building Collapses Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:45s - Published 3 days ago Plan To Lease New MPD 3rd Precinct Building Collapses It's unclear if the Minneapolis Police precinct that burned after George Floyd’s death will have a new building anytime soon, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (1:45).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 16, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this