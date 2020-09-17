Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 minutes ago

The parking lot at Lakeside market has resources and shelter available for evacuees.

Thousands of people are still not allowed to return to their homes and many have no where to take shelter.

One market in Oroville serving as a safe haven for evacuees

Thousands of bear fire evacuees still have no place to go and don't know where to get help.

Action news now reporter dani masten shows us a place in oroville where they can go for food and supplies.

Pkg script here at lakeside marketãthe peaceful dove ranch organization is giving out free items to people in need sot/avalon gulcksman/ volunteer "we're here to help out everybody else.

We are giving out a lot of free food and dog food and cat food and other things as you can see behind us and please just have support in your heart and know that you are not alone and the community is with you."

Daniel ward/volunteer "just helping out, making sure, just connecting with a lot of our friends that lost their houses."

It's awesome and a blessing to help."

Sot/daniel ward/volunteer at lakeside market volunteers also providing evacuees with toiletries and clothes i spoke to one family who is grateful for these volunteers sot/dawn chaput/evacuee ""this our first experience with something like this ever.

This place here&they gave everything.

From diaper dog food.

You name it, they have it.

We're not here to take money.

I mean they give out gift cards and everything.

I mean it's just wonderful."

After being evacuated from their home in berry creek dawn chaput has been camping out here in this parking lot with her husband and dog for over four days and is trying to stay optimistic sot/dawn chaput/evacuee "all of the people that lost things (she is crying) &but the good thing is you gotta keep your head up and you gotta just keep fighting..it is what it is.

You can't do anything about it.

It's just nature i guess."

Stand up volunteers almost too emotional to tell me what helping these people in need means for them.

Sot "i am going to start crying.

I just want other people to know that i also have flyers here and i have support systems if anyone needs them.

You can look me up on facebook.

I can give you information and resources so you can get free food and gift cards and other things like that."

Volunteer daniel ward said that they are accepting any cash donations at the pop-up tent for those who want to help in oroville - i'm dani masten, action news now coverage you can count daniel ward also tells action news now that butte county resource came to the lakeside parking lot last night to offer people motel rooms. some people accepted this offer and some declined.##