23ABC, local ABC affiliates to host telethon with American Red Cross for wildfire evacuees

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:27s - Published
There are up to 100 large fires currently burning between the states of California, Oregon, and Washington, causing hundreds of thousands of people to leave everything they hold dear, behind.

Fifteen ABC stations across these three states have partnered up with the American Red Cross to help provide relief to these families starting Thursday.


