pulaski county response to khsaa

Is a couple weeks later.

Playoff and sweet 16 dates also remain unchanged.

Boys will be march 3rd thourgh the 7th.

The girls will be march 10th through the 14th.

Tuesday night was a solid blue showcase in the n-b-a.

Hear from bam adebayo and jamal murray later in sports.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine spoke to pulaski county high school's football coach...he says he doesn't know who the commissioner is talking about...but he's making sure his team is safe.

#### "we obviously want to play football and all of our fall sports."

But pulaski county's head football coach john hines says...more than that... "but we want to be safe.

We want to take care of our kids."

Hines says the team has been following coronavirus safety precautions since conditioning started in june.

"we did have a few covid issues in the early summer, but we were thankful the health department was able to walk us through that."

Hines says one player tested positive after getting it from his mom...and a few other kids who were in contact with him had to quarantine as well.

Other than that...he says everything's been fine since then.

"so we've been very fortunate and we're glad all of our kids are healthy and doing well other than a little beat up from our first football game."

So...hines says k-h- s-a-a commissioner julian tackett couldn't have been talking about pulaski county...when he called out south central kentucky schools wednesday.

Tackett didn't list specific teams...but said they were not following coronavirus guidelines...and it could lead to a shutdown.

Bobbi: "do you know of any other counties maybe aren't following the same guidelines that you all are?"

"i would hope that they all are, but i really don't know.

To be honest with you, i'm as interested as you are in maybe who he was talking about."

Hine says the team is screened everyday...only four fans per player are allowed at home games...mask wearing and social distancing are required...and guests have to leave their information in case there's a need for contact tracing.

Hines says he hopes whatever the issue is gets resolved...for the sake of the kids.

"they're just really excited to be back and to be a part of something that they love."

In pulaski county...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

