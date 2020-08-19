Global  
 

Additional evacuation orders made due to Bobcat fire in California

Published
New evacuation orders have been made due to the Bobcat fire in Monrovia, California.

This footage was filmed Tuesday, September 15 capturing the blaze in the Spanish Canyon.


