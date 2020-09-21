Global  
 

Fire crews drive through fast-moving wildfire in Napa County

Flames rage from the Glass Fire in Napa County, California, on Monday evening (September 28).

Footage shows fire crews from Alameda County driving through the inferno to assist with the containment effort.

Officials said the fire has scorched more than 36,236 acres across Napa County.

There are evacuation orders in Napa County and Sonoma County.

The entire city of Calistoga in Napa County is also under mandatory evacuation.

Officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection team announced on Monday that 113 structures have been destroyed and two have been reported damaged.

Fire officials also said that at least 8,500 structures are threatened by the blaze.

Almost 1,500 firefighters are currently working on containing the wildfires.

Two additional fires also reportedly started overnight which have merged with the Glass Fire.




