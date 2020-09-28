Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours

Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours

Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours

This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking footage shows the Glass Fire which has now burnt 11,000 acres in Napa County located in the American state of California according to an update by Cal Fire today (Monday).The fire began overnight and was first reported as a 20-acre bush fire in the early hours of Sunday.

However, due to strong wind conditions, it quickly grew to its current size.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.The video shared by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment an officer drives across a road which has a massive blaze raging to the left of the vehicle.Large clouds of smoke move above him in waves from the fire as burning pieces of ember fly across the patrol car’s dashboard.The footage goes on to show a part of the road which has not been affected by the wildfire but is directly next to it as the video comes to an end.According to a status report by Cal Fire, zero per cent of the blaze has been contained which threatens more than 2,200 structures as of yesterday (Sunday) night.Some 743 homes affecting 1,857 people have been evacuated as well as 55 patients in the local St Helena Hospital in the Deer Park neighbourhood.

It marks the second time the medical centre is forced to evacuate in the current fire season.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kisutchgirl

Sarah Carlisle (⧖) RT @nbcbayarea: GALLERY: Flames from the Glass Fire in Sonoma County, one of three fires burning in the North Bay, rip through homes in San… 15 seconds ago

films_ian

Ian Films RT @NapaSheriff: Glass Fire: Never wait til the last second to evacuate. This video is from Deputy Matt Macomber, one of several deputies c… 51 seconds ago

epaphotos

european pressphoto agency The Glass Fire burns along the famous Silverado Trail road near the town of Deer Park in Napa County, California, U… https://t.co/XnNpNzSMou 2 minutes ago

Daybreak458

Dawn Street RT @sfchronicle: The Chateau Boswell Winery in St. Helena went up in flames Sunday night as the Glass Fire continued to rip through Napa Co… 3 minutes ago

KWatsonBrown

KWatsonBrown RT @NYDailyNews: Two fast-moving wildfires broke out in Northern Calif. and grew by nearly 10,000 acres within hours, authorities say. In… 3 minutes ago

wanobokujo

和の牧場の神隠し RT @ABC: Napa County Sheriff’s Office warns people not to wait 'until the last second to evacuate' the expanding Glass Fire. https://t.co/L… 4 minutes ago

Daybreak458

Dawn Street RT @kron4news: THANK YOU FIREFIGHTERS ❤️ The Oakland Fire Department is sending personnel to assist with the Glass Fire burning in Napa Cou… 5 minutes ago

BenWeatherchan1

Ben Weather channel Very bad #wildfires in Northern California.. https://t.co/psMy18hRqO 6 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Zogg Fire burning 15,000 acres in Shasta County [Video]

Zogg Fire burning 15,000 acres in Shasta County

Action News Now reporter Ana Torrea continues to cover the Zogg Fire burning in Shasta County. The fire has now forced evacuation in the western portion of Tehama County.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Evacuations Now Ordered In Parts Of Sonoma County Due To Glass Fire [Video]

Evacuations Now Ordered In Parts Of Sonoma County Due To Glass Fire

Evacuations have been ordered in Napa and Sonoma counties as a rapidly spreading wildfire burns.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:47Published
Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California [Video]

Terrifying footage of photographer's drive through wildfire in Napa County, California

Terrifying footage of a photographer's drive through the Glass Fire, which has burnt over 2,500 acres in California's Napa County. Craig Philpott recorded his journey through the blaze on Sunday..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published