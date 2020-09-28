Glass Fire in Napa County burns 11,000 acres in 24 hours

This is the raging inferno caused by a wildfire which grew 11,000 acres in 24 hours and is expected to continue to grow due to weather conditions and which is zero per cent contained.The shocking footage shows the Glass Fire which has now burnt 11,000 acres in Napa County located in the American state of California according to an update by Cal Fire today (Monday).The fire began overnight and was first reported as a 20-acre bush fire in the early hours of Sunday.

However, due to strong wind conditions, it quickly grew to its current size.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.The video shared by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment an officer drives across a road which has a massive blaze raging to the left of the vehicle.Large clouds of smoke move above him in waves from the fire as burning pieces of ember fly across the patrol car’s dashboard.The footage goes on to show a part of the road which has not been affected by the wildfire but is directly next to it as the video comes to an end.According to a status report by Cal Fire, zero per cent of the blaze has been contained which threatens more than 2,200 structures as of yesterday (Sunday) night.Some 743 homes affecting 1,857 people have been evacuated as well as 55 patients in the local St Helena Hospital in the Deer Park neighbourhood.

It marks the second time the medical centre is forced to evacuate in the current fire season.