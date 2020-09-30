Raw Video: Glass Fire Burns Next To Robert Louis Stevenson Park In Napa County
Cal Fire LNU video of the Glass Fire in The Palisades (Napa County) adjacent to the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.
More Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Napa County For Glass FireTeam coverage of additional evacuations due to the Glass Fire, concerns raised over red-flag warning starting Wednesday evening (9-30-2020)
Glass Fire destroys homes, century-old school in Northern CaliforniaThe Glass Fire has decimated much of the Deer Park community in Napa County.
Glass Fire sweep engulfs numerous structures in California wine countryThis is the shocking scene as the Glass Fire sweep engulfs numerous structures in the Skyhawk community in Santa Rosa, Calistoga, and vineyards and wineries in St.