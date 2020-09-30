Global  
 

Raw Video: Glass Fire Burns Next To Robert Louis Stevenson Park In Napa County

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Raw Video: Glass Fire Burns Next To Robert Louis Stevenson Park In Napa County

Raw Video: Glass Fire Burns Next To Robert Louis Stevenson Park In Napa County

Cal Fire LNU video of the Glass Fire in The Palisades (Napa County) adjacent to the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

(9/30/20)


More Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Napa County For Glass Fire [Video]

More Mandatory Evacuations Issued In Napa County For Glass Fire

Team coverage of additional evacuations due to the Glass Fire, concerns raised over red-flag warning starting Wednesday evening (9-30-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:19Published
Glass Fire destroys homes, century-old school in Northern California [Video]

Glass Fire destroys homes, century-old school in Northern California

The Glass Fire has decimated much of the Deer Park community in Napa County.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:14Published
Glass Fire sweep engulfs numerous structures in California wine country [Video]

Glass Fire sweep engulfs numerous structures in California wine country

This is the shocking scene as the Glass Fire sweep engulfs numerous structures in the Skyhawk community in Santa Rosa, Calistoga, and vineyards and wineries in St.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:10Published