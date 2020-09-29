Global  
 

Families Flee Flames From Glass Fire In St. Helena

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Rachel Wolf reports on St.

Helena families returning to find homes destroyed by the Glass Fire (9-28-2020)


Three Generations Of St. Helena Family Suffer Loss To Destructive Napa Valley Blaze [Video]

Three Generations Of St. Helena Family Suffer Loss To Destructive Napa Valley Blaze

Andria Borba reports on painful loss suffered by Maher family in St. Helena, who had three homes burned to the ground in the Glass Fire (9-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:52Published
Glass Fire Evacuees Escape With Minutes To Spare Before Home Go Up In Flames [Video]

Glass Fire Evacuees Escape With Minutes To Spare Before Home Go Up In Flames

Flames roared across the hills around St. Helena forming fire tornadoes as neighbors rushed to get out before it was too late. Rachel Wulff reports. (9/28/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:58Published
Embers Cause Glass Fire To Jump Across Napa Valley Towards Santa Rosa [Video]

Embers Cause Glass Fire To Jump Across Napa Valley Towards Santa Rosa

The Glass Fire started on the eastern side of Napa Valley early Sunday morning and less than 48 hours later, it jumped the valley and burned areas towards Santa Rosa. KPIX 5 report John Ramos shows how..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:26Published