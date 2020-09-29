Families Flee Flames From Glass Fire In St. Helena
Rachel Wolf reports on St.
Helena families returning to find homes destroyed by the Glass Fire (9-28-2020)
Three Generations Of St. Helena Family Suffer Loss To Destructive Napa Valley BlazeAndria Borba reports on painful loss suffered by Maher family in St. Helena, who had three homes burned to the ground in the Glass Fire (9-28-2020)
Glass Fire Evacuees Escape With Minutes To Spare Before Home Go Up In FlamesFlames roared across the hills around St. Helena forming fire tornadoes as neighbors rushed to get out before it was too late. Rachel Wulff reports. (9/28/20)
Embers Cause Glass Fire To Jump Across Napa Valley Towards Santa RosaThe Glass Fire started on the eastern side of Napa Valley early Sunday morning and less than 48 hours later, it jumped the valley and burned areas towards Santa Rosa. KPIX 5 report John Ramos shows how..